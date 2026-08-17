The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

‘I warned Gauteng officials about R16.9m school theft but nothing happened’ — whistleblower

A whistleblower warned Gauteng officials about school theft claims but says nothing was done. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

A whistleblower who accused Gauteng government officials, consultants and contractors of allegedly syphoning R16.9m from a school construction project says he had warned the department more than a year ago.

However, he said his allegations were never properly investigated despite officials promising to involve their risk management unit.

Nhlanhla Mkhize, owner of Mkhize Gcwabe Properties, made the allegations in an affidavit lodged with police in connection with the R116m Semphato Secondary School project in Soshanguve.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

More than 2,000 pupils share 16 toilets at Ekurhuleni school

Villa Liza Secondary School has 2,068 pupils but only seven toilets for boys and nine for girls. Picture: (Michelle Banda)

More than 2,000 pupils at Villa Liza Secondary School in Ekurhuleni are sharing 16 toilets, with the Gauteng department of education confirming 24 others are out of order.

The school has 2,068 pupils but only seven toilets for boys and nine for girls.

The available toilets are mobile ablution facilities, with each toilet serving about 130 pupils.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

How brother’s advice on SA’s scarce skills led woman down exciting aviation path

OR Tambo International Airport manager of airside operations Mosa Mahlelebe. Picture: (supplied)

When Mosa Mahlelebe’s brother advised her to study engineering after matric as it was one of the scarce skills the country needed, she heeded his advice.

She enrolled at a TVET college to study electrical engineering after completing matric in 2006.

“I was also intrigued to understand how electricity works,” she recalled.

At the time, Mahlelebe did not know where that journey would take her.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move.

Sowetan