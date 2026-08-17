WATCH | ‘Cat’ Matlala to dispute house raid recordings at Madlanga inquiry

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Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala appeared at the Johannesburg High Court on charges of attempted murder of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni.

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Alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has refused to tell the Madlanga commission of inquiry the nature of his relationships with senior members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) because they are affected by a recording which he is disputing.

Dressed in a stylish green suit, Matlala, who is believed to have infiltrated the criminal justice system, described himself as an adult businessman in custody.

I claim the privilege against self-incrimination — Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala

The commission, which is investigating allegations of criminal infiltration of the criminal justice system, served Matlala with a subpoena [through a rule 10.6 notice] which notified him that he had been implicated in criminal activity and that the commission wanted responses from him.

Among the questions he was asked were to detail the nature of his relationship with officials such as Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona and whether he had given them any gratification.

Matlala didn’t respond to this question, prompting evidence leader Adv Sello Mahlape to ask why.

“It has to do with the recordings which I am disputing, so I did not want to add them now because now I [will] have to dive deep and explain why I am saying I am disputing. We still have [to get] transcripts because some are unofficial,” Matlala said.

Alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has arrived at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Tshwane. He is expected to testify today and tomorrow.

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Mahlape then asked whether Matlala’s ignoring to address the nature of his relationship with the two individuals was due to the fact there is a recording which he intends to dispute.

Matlala agreed.

The commission previously heard a recording believed to have been made in December 2024, when Matlala’s house was being raided.

In the recording, a person believed to be Matlala details a number of relationships he has with senior police officials.

In the same recording, a man, believed to be Witness C, asked Matlala whether he had ever bought 20 impalas for Sibiya.

When asked about the controversial R228m Medicare24 Tshwane District tender he had with the SAPS, Matlala revoked his right not to self-incriminate.

“I am currently facing a criminal charge which is pending before court with respect to the Medicare tender. In light of [that] I ... do not wish to give evidence that may lead to self-incrimination; therefore, I claim the privilege against self-incrimination.”

The tender to conduct a health awareness assessment of police members was cancelled after it was found that it was awarded irregularly.

The commission’s hearings continues.

Sowetan