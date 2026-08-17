WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala expected to testify before Madlanga commission

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing on Monday. Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is expected to return to the witness stand.
TimesLIVE
The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing on Monday. Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is expected to return to the witness stand.
TimesLIVE
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