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WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala expected to testify before Madlanga commission

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TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing on Monday. Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is expected to return to the witness stand.

TimesLIVE

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