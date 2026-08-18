From cashier to attorney: Pretoria woman set to open law firm

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Fortune Seloana has just been admitted as an attorney after working as a cashier. Picture:

At 27, Fortune Seloana is looking forward to opening her own law firm — but her long and difficult journey started with long shifts as a cashier for a retail store.

Seloana, from Pretoria, was admitted as an attorney last month after graduating from Unisa in 2023.

Her journey was not without challenges, as her manager at the shop made her life difficult when Seloana told her that she would need time off to study for her exams. At the time she had been working as a cashier there for about five months and management had not been aware she was studying law.

As her exams approached, she printed her timetable and handed it to her supervisor, requesting two days off — the day before each exam and the day of the exam.

But while she waited outside the manager’s office, she heard him talking to another person questioning why Seloana was working at the store if she was studying law.

“I could hear him from outside the office shouting, saying, ‘If she’s studying law, what is she doing here?’” she recalled.

Fortune Seloana (Supplied)

For Seloana, that moment changed her experience at the store and things got worse as she pushed to work the floor of the shop by assisting customers with items they wanted to buy.

“I knew that it was just about to get worse,” she said.

She resigned about a month after requesting the study leave.

Long hours

Seloana said the difficult working conditions did not stop her from pursuing her studies. The store opened at about 6am and she would work until about 9pm, leaving little time for studying. “I knew that every day after work I had to dedicate at least an hour of my time to study before I could sleep,” she explained.

Her determination was driven by more than the prospect of a qualification. Seloana said she took the retail job to gain experience and learn independence. “I didn’t really need the money, but I was working for experience first of all. I’ve always been one person who wanted to learn about independence at a young age.”

After completing her degree in 2023, she spent two years as a candidate attorney, gaining experience in criminal and civil matters and spending much of her time in court. “I was admitted as an attorney in July and I am now in the process of opening my own law firm, where I intend to specialise in civil matters, including divorce, maintenance and human rights cases.”

For others who are studying while working, she advises them to find a balance but not lose sight of their education. “One hour a day is better than nothing ... If it is not working, choose your studies over the employment. At the end of the day, you don’t want to be there for years and only realise later that you should have chosen your studies.”

Seloana said it took her nine years to reach the point she is at today — a period she believes should not discourage anyone.

“Whether you decide to do something with your life, for 10 years or not, at the end of the day, that 10 years will pass. You have to choose whether, when that 10 years comes, you want it to find you in the same position or you want it to find you at a better level.”

Her faith has also remained central throughout her journey. “God always provides. I’ve always lived with those words. God will always provide,” she added.

Sowetan