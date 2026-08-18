Moedi Wines uncorks global success for Lesego

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lesego Serolong Holzapfel learnt early that dreams need not be confined by geography.

Growing up in Mmabatho in the North West, Lesego Serolong Holzapfel learnt early that dreams need not be confined by geography.

While studying for a BA in International Studies at the City College of New York, she was surprised by how difficult it was to find South African wines on retail shelves in the city.

Lesego saw an opportunity to create a premium African wine brand that could compete internationally while also telling a distinctly South African story.

“I wanted to build a globally competitive wine brand that was recognised not only for exceptional quality but also for its authentic African identity and social impact,” she said.

Although she had no formal background in winemaking, Lesego refused to let that become a barrier. She immersed herself in the industry, learning alongside experienced winemakers, spending time in vineyards, attending international wine exhibitions and studying global consumer trends.

“My experience was in international trade, export development and building businesses that create both commercial and social impact,” she said.

It was this experience, combined with her commitment to continuous learning, that enabled her to build a globally competitive African wine brand.

For Lesego, the vision extended beyond producing premium wines.

“Women make up the majority of wine consumers globally, yet the industry has historically been male-dominated. I wanted to build a premium African brand that celebrates women of all backgrounds and to demonstrate that African women can create globally recognised businesses,” she said.

Now in its third year, Moedi Wines has already established a presence in more than seven international markets. The US has emerged as its largest export destination, while its wines are also enjoyed in Europe, the UK and Thailand.

With more than 75% of Moedi sales generated through exports, Lesego is not slowing down.

“We are actively exploring opportunities across Asia, the Middle East and other African markets as we continue expanding our global footprint,” she said.

Among the biggest contributors to Moedi Wines’ international growth has been the department of trade, industry and competition’s Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme. Through the programme, the company participated in leading international trade exhibitions, including ProWein Germany, where it connected with buyers, built distributor relationships and expanded its export footprint.

Lesego also credited the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA), Wesgro and Brand SA with helping it to prepare the business for export markets and to strengthen its international reach.

“Government support has been incredibly important. Exporting wine requires significant investment in compliance, certifications, international marketing and buyer engagement. Public-private partnerships help small businesses to compete globally,” she said.

Although still a young business, Moedi Wines already supports five direct jobs across management, exports, sales and marketing, while creating additional employment through vineyards, wineries, logistics providers, distributors and other partners across the wine production value chain.

“As exports continue to grow; our ambition is to scale production; expand into new international markets and create sustainable jobs, particularly for women and young people,” said Lesego.

Beyond employment, the company supports South African suppliers and contributes to rural economic development. Through its partnership with Bee Loved Honey, Moedi also helps to create sustainable livelihoods while promoting environmental stewardship.

Lesego’s advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple: “Think globally from day one. Build products that meet international standards, invest in relationships, remain resilient and never underestimate the power of your story.” − GCIS Vuk’uzenzele