Police alarmed as two men kill their partners and shoot themselves

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Free State police say they are concerned about incidents of gender-based violence in the communities after two men killed their partners and then shot themselves afterwards.

The latest incident took place on Sunday when a 22-year-old woman from Bohlokong lost her life after she was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend.

Spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the couple were at their house when they started arguing.

“During the altercation, the boyfriend allegedly shot his girlfriend, who died at the scene. He then allegedly went into the street, where he sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently transported by ambulance to a hospital.”

Mophiring said police have taken the gun for further investigation and forensic analysis.

“The motive for the argument and shooting has not yet been established. A case of murder is being investigated,” he said.

A few days earlier, another woman died, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend at Matwabeng near Senekal. The man took his life afterwards.

“A man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend before taking his own life at their residence. Both were declared dead at the scene. The firearm was seized and will form part of the investigation. Cases of murder and inquests are being investigated.

“The South African Police Service remains deeply concerned about incidents of gender-based violence and intimate-partner violence in our communities. Members of the public, particularly young people, are urged to seek assistance when relationships become abusive or conflict escalates,” said Mophiring

He said victims and witnesses of abuse are encouraged to report incidents of violence to the police or other relevant government departments and support services.

“Early intervention can help prevent situations escalating into serious violence,” he said.

Sowetan