Public protector exposes NSFAS governance, funding failures

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Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka providing an update to the media on the ongoing systemic investigation into alleged maladministration at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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On Tuesday, public protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka held a media briefing to give an update on an investigation by her office into alleged maladministration at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The investigation was initiated after complaints about the NSFAS concerning alleged administrative deficiencies affecting students’ access to financial aid and, consequently, their access to higher education.

Here are some of the problems revealed by Gcaleka:

Evidence gathered in the public protector’s own initiative systemic investigation depicted the NSFAS as an institution affected by persistent governance instability, administrative weakness and inadequate systems.

Findings reported by the Special Investigating Unit to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts indicate more than 40,000 students across 76 higher education institutions had been improperly funded to an estimated value of R5.1bn.

Independent reviews, including the ministerial committee of inquiry (2021), concluded that NSFAS has functioned in a near-permanent state of crisis.

NSFAS failures are not merely technical or internal, but materially affected students’ dignity, welfare and ability to participate in higher education.

Delays in NSFAS’ Close-Out Project had caused substantial prejudice to students whose qualifications remained withheld because of unresolved accounts between NSFAS and higher education institutions. The project, which began in 2021, was intended to reconcile financial information between NSFAS and tertiary institutions.

Sowetan