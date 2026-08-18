The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Matlala dodges Madlanga questions to avoid ‘self-incrimination’

Alleged cartel boss Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The much-anticipated appearance of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala before the Madlanga commission took an unexpected turn when he revoked his right not to self-incriminate in response to several questions posed to him.

The right against self-incrimination is contained in section 35 of the Constitution and protects an individual against giving self-incriminating evidence.

Matlala appeared at the commission on Monday, and among the first questions that he refused to answer were to give details about the R228m SAPS tender that was cancelled after it was discovered to have been awarded to him fraudulently.

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Usindiso building fire case reopened after state seeks clarity on victims’ identities

Sithembiso Mdlalose appears in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court as the state reopens its case against him. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Judgment in the case of the man accused of starting the 2023 Usindiso building fire that claimed the lives of 76 people has stalled after the court granted the state’s application to reopen its case.

Sithembiso Mdlalose appeared in the Johannesburg high court sitting at Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday, where judge Cassim Moosa considered an application by the state.

The application followed concerns raised by the court about evidence presented during the trial, particularly relating to the identification of some of the deceased, post-mortem examination reports and photographic evidence.

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Special Tribunal gives green light to sale of Maumela’s R9.5m Ferrari

The Special Tribunal has authorised the sale of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to controversial businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela, with the luxury hybrid supercar expected to fetch at least R9.5m. Picture: (Supplied)

The Special Tribunal has authorised the sale of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to controversial businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela, with the luxury hybrid supercar expected to fetch at least R9.5m.

The Ferrari, which was purchased for more than R11.1m in April 2022, is among several luxury vehicles preserved as part of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) probe into alleged corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital.

The SIU alleges that about R2bn was looted from the hospital through irregular procurement processes.

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