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WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission of inquiry continues

Testimony focuses on claims of political interference in post-apartheid justice

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The inquiry investigating alleged efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Streaming courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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