Five key things about Adams’ testimony at Madlanga

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National Coloured Congress leader and member of Parlianment Fadiel Adams testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture:

National Coloured Congress (NCC) MP Fadiel Adams’ appearance before the Madlanga commission on Wednesday was marked by tense exchanges, repeated denials and sharp questioning from commission chair justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

This was as he faced scrutiny over his handling of classified crime intelligence information as well as some of his earlier testimony.

While Adams denied all accusations, his testimony was punctuated by disparaging remarks and a few light-hearted jokes that briefly eased the tension in the hearing.

Here are the five key points from Adams’ testimony:

Madlanga confronted Adams over his claim that it was only three months ago that he became aware of the commission’s October correspondence because his laptop was malfunctioning. Parliament has since rejected claims that it was aware of problems with Adams’ laptop. When Madlanga asked whether he had been untruthful, Adams conceded that he had.

Adams denied allegations that he illegally obtained classified crime intelligence documents. He told the commission that, in the last week of October 2024, he found an envelope marked “Top Secret” under the door of his parliamentary office in Cape Town. He said the documents contained allegations involving irregular procurements, appointments, vetting results and the misuse of secret security funds.

Adams said he was “extremely concerned and shocked” by allegations of impropriety in the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), particularly on how they handled his matter. He said that, if the allegations were true, those responsible should be held accountable and questioned about whether some Idac officials were capable of fulfilling their responsibilities.

Adams denied allegations that he acted as a conduit for criminal cartels. He described the allegation as false and unsubstantiated, comparing it to statements made by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that, he said, had not been properly tested.

Adams told the commission that his May arrest by the political killings task team on charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice amounted to an abuse of power. Recalling how he was transported from the Western Cape to KwaZulu-Natal after his arrest, he joked that he was “swimming” in the back of the police van during what he described as Cape Town’s worst storm.

Sowetan