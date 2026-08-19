From music to survival mode: how we cope with the daily commute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africans are finding different ways to cope with long, costly and stressful daily commutes, a new UCT study has found. File picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

For some South Africans, the daily commute is a chance to switch off with music or podcasts. For others, it is time to catch up with work, have a conversation with a fellow passenger or simply get through another long journey.

A new University of Cape Town (UCT) study has identified five different ways commuters spend their travelling time showing that the daily journey is about more than simply getting from one place to another.

The Commuter Report 2026 by UCT’s Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing is based on a nationwide survey of 2,198 commuters and 100 in-depth interviews.

It identifies five main commuter types:

The escapist uses music, live radio and podcasts to block out traffic and noise and create a buffer between work and home life. One commuter described the experience simply: “I get to listen to my music on full volume, and no one can judge me for it.”

uses music, live radio and podcasts to block out traffic and noise and create a buffer between work and home life. One commuter described the experience simply: “I get to listen to my music on full volume, and no one can judge me for it.” The recharger takes a different approach using the journey as quiet time to reflect, pray or sit in silence. “It’s quiet time, and I have nothing to do besides sit with my thoughts,” one commuter said.

takes a different approach using the journey as quiet time to reflect, pray or sit in silence. “It’s quiet time, and I have nothing to do besides sit with my thoughts,” one commuter said. The social connector sees the journey as a chance to talk to other passengers and build connections. “I love the friendly people you meet in the morning and just having conversations about life and work,” one commuter said.

sees the journey as a chance to talk to other passengers and build connections. “I love the friendly people you meet in the morning and just having conversations about life and work,” one commuter said. For the time optimiser , the commute is an opportunity to make the most of an otherwise wasted part of the day. “I want my commute to be useful,” one respondent said.

, the commute is an opportunity to make the most of an otherwise wasted part of the day. “I want my commute to be useful,” one respondent said. For some, there is little choice in how they spend their journey. The endurer is focused on getting through the commute, particularly when there is little control over the journey. “I’ve stopped fighting the commute. Fighting it just makes you more tired. You accept it and move on,” one commuter said.

Associate professor James Lappeman, co-author of the report, said these categories should not be seen as fixed labels.

“These mindsets aren’t rigid demographic boxes; they are fluid modes,” he said. “You might want to be productive on a Monday morning when starting the work week, and an escapist by Friday afternoon when you just want to switch off.”

While private vehicle owners can adjust their habits or downsize to cope with inflation, public transport users have far fewer levers to pull. Of course millions of South Africans already suffer from travel poverty, where restricted mobility directly limits access to job opportunities, basic services and personal wellbeing — Paul Egan, managing consultant at the UCT Liberty Institute

While commuters have different ways of coping with their journeys, the study shows that the cost of travelling is becoming an increasing concern:

nearly half (45%) of drivers said they had tried to reduce their commuting costs over the past year;

about a third (31%) said they had restricted their driving because of fuel prices; while

15% had downsized to smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Public transport users have even less room to adjust. More than 40% said they had been forced to reduce how much they travel because of transport costs.

Paul Egan, managing consultant at the UCT Liberty Institute, said this was particularly serious for people who rely on public transport. “While private vehicle owners can adjust their habits or downsize to cope with inflation, public transport users have far fewer levers to pull,” he said.

“Of course millions of South Africans already suffer from travel poverty, where restricted mobility directly limits access to job opportunities, basic services and personal wellbeing.”

The findings also show strong demand for a better rail system.

About 59% of private car commuters and 62% of taxi and bus users said they would switch to trains if reliable and safe services were available. At the same time, nearly 70% of public transport users said they would prefer to commute by car.

Owning a vehicle offers schedule control and independence, but for many drivers, that control comes bundled with anxiety, road stress and safety concerns — Associate professor James Lappeman, co-author

For many, the attraction is not about owning an expensive vehicle but having more control over their journey and feeling safer. “I want to control what time I leave and arrive, and I want to be in control of my own safety,” said one public transport respondent.

But owning a car does not mean commuters are free from stress. The study found that 14% of drivers reported experiencing serious road rage, while 33% of drivers and 41% of public transport users said they felt fearful for their personal safety on South African roads.

“Owning a vehicle offers schedule control and independence, but for many drivers, that control comes bundled with anxiety, road stress and safety concerns,” said Lappeman.

The study also found that 24% of drivers were open to buying unfamiliar vehicle brands to reduce costs. However, electric vehicles remain a difficult option for many, with only 22% of car owners saying their next vehicle could be electric. Load-shedding, high upfront costs and limited charging infrastructure were among the main barriers.

The findings paint a picture of commuters finding their own ways to cope with journeys that can be expensive, stressful and, for some, exhausting. Whether they put on their headphones, catch up on work, chat to a stranger or simply sit quietly, the daily commute has become an important part of how South Africans manage the space between work and home.

TimesLIVE