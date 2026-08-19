I lured mom to killers and watched her being murdered - court hears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wanter Dlamini, 62, was murdered in her home allegedly for an R80,000 funeral policy payout. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

An Mpumalanga woman has told the Mbombela high court how she lured her mother to a group of murderers, and then stood guard at the door watching as they pinned her down and killed her for an R80,000 funeral policy payout.

Nonhlanhla Mthunywa also told the court that her mother, Wanter Dlamini, 62, had survived poisoning and a shooting plan until she was finally strangled to death.

Mthunywa is a state witness who was also charged with her mother’s murder, but entered a plea agreement with the state after she confessed to the crime saying she could not sleep as her mother was haunting her.

She is serving a 20-year jail sentence.

Mthunywa’s sister, Bathabile Mthunywa, 39, their neighbour Nombuso Ndwandwa, 41, and Steen Mashakeng, 36, are on trial for the murder and rape of Dlamini.

Mashakeng is Nonhlanhla Mthunywa’s boyfriend.

Another accused, known as Nkunzi and who was Ndwandwa’s boyfriend, has since died.

Nonhlanhla Mthunywa, who arrived in court with her feet shackled, said the plan to kill her mother stemmed from a conversation with Ndwandwa about “quick money”.

“She said if I want quick money we must work together and kill my mother and my brother. She sounded serious and said that there was a life insurance on them and we can live a nice life with quick money. A plan was then made.”

She said she and Mashakeng went to Dlamini’s house carrying poison that had been provided by Ndwandwa.

At the house, she poured the poison in her mother’s drink, she said.

However the poison did not work as Dlamini took a sip and did not finish her drink “which made me think she was suspecting something”.

“When I told Ndwandwa that my mother did not die, she was very angry and told me that we need to finish her later in the evening,” said the state witness.

She said Ndwandwa and Nkunzi had arrived at her house and said they had to “go and finish Dlamini off as Nkunzi was in possession of a loaded gun”.

The plan, she said, was that she would knock on the door, and when Dlamini opened, Nkunzi would shoot her.

However, the cries of a small child in the house forced the plan to change.

When Nkunzi heard the cries, said Nonhlanhla Mthunywa, he said, “if they find her (Dlamini) with people in the house everyone must die. So I had set another plan for her to be alone”.

She then lured her mother to her boyfriend’s house the following day.

Then Ndwandwa and her boyfriend Nkunzi arrived and entered through the back door, Mthunywa said.

While still speaking outside the front door, Mashakeng pushed Dlamini inside.

“Ndwandwa hit her on the head. She screamed once and fell down. Nkunzi went to her and started strangling her while Ndwandwa held her legs to stop her from moving.

“Mashakeng pressed her down on the chest with his foot.

“I quickly closed the door and stood guard there while they killed her.

“When she was no longer moving Ndwandwa said to me, ‘look your mother is dead now’.

“I nodded. She said as I did not participate in the killing I must now tear her (Dlamini’s) panties so that it looked like she had been raped,” said Mthunywa.

It was previously revealed in court that Dlamini had been raped both vaginally and anally.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Sowetan