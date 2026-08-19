Police kill Free State man who stalked and murdered ex-girlfriend

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A station commissioner at Majola police station has been shot and injured by another policeman. Picture:

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A Free State man who allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend and then murdered her as she got out of a vehicle was killed in a shootout with the police.

Police have since opened inquest and murder cases.

According to Free State police spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo, the incident happened in Tweeling on Tuesday.

She said that at about 5.45pm the 36-year-old woman had made her way to a hiking spot in the direction of Tweeling after she had finished work in Reitz.

“She reportedly boarded a white motor vehicle, unaware that her former boyfriend was already inside and had allegedly planned an attack against her.

“When the vehicle reached 10th Street in Tweeling, the victim alighted. Shortly thereafter, the suspect also got out of the vehicle, allegedly grabbed her and shot her in the head at close range. The suspect then fled the scene in the direction of Reitz.”

Mbambo said members of the public immediately alerted the police and provided information regarding the 40-year-old man’s movements.

The suspect was subsequently spotted hitch-hiking. Members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, travelling in a Mahindra vehicle and dressed in civilian clothing, stopped alongside him.

“The suspect approached the vehicle, apparently believing that the occupants were offering him a lift. As he engaged with the members, the suspect noticed a second police vehicle, occupied by members dressed in police uniform, stopping behind the Mahindra.

“He allegedly drew a firearm and opened fire on the uniformed members, apparently unaware that the occupants of the Mahindra were also police officials. The members in the Mahindra immediately responded to the attack, and the suspect was fatally wounded during the ensuing exchange of gunfire.”

Mbambo said the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death will be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), as prescribed by law.

Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Thabang Lesia condemned the “brutal killing” of the woman and expressed concern over the escalation of domestic-violence-related incidents.

On Sunday a man allegedly shot and killed his 22-year-old girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself. He survived and was taken to hospital.

A week earlier a man from Seneka took his own life after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend.

Lesia also commended members of the public who immediately alerted the police and provided information that assisted police officers in locating the suspect.

“The swift response by the members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and Tweeling Visible Policing demonstrates the importance of effective collaboration between the community and the police in responding to incidents of violence.

“We urge members of the community, particularly victims of domestic violence, not to remain silent when they are subjected to threats, intimidation or abuse. Early reporting can enable the police and other relevant support structures to intervene before such situations escalate into loss of life,” Lesia said.

Sowetan