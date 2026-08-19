Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni set for Madlanga inquiry

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and associate Bafana Sindane are set to appear before the Madlanga commission next week. Picture:

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his associate Bafana Sindane are set to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry next week.

A source close to the duo told Sowetan the two are scheduled to appear before the commission on August 28.

“[But] they are likely to ask for a postponement because they have to appear before Delmas magistrate’s court on September 1 for [a] criminal matter, so they need time for that,” the source said.

Breaking News: Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his associate Bafana Sindane are scheduled to appear before the #MadlangaCommission on August 28.



However, a source close to them said they are likely to ask for a postponement as they are also expected to appear… — The Journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) August 18, 2026

However, the commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels declined to confirm if Sibanyoni will appear.

“The commission does not comment publicly on the preparations it may or may not be making with regard to the testimony or appearance of witnesses, unless a particular matter is ventilated in an open hearing,” he said.

“Similarly, the commission does not provide details of whether a specific witness may or may not be appearing before it.”

Various media outlets have reported that Sibanyoni’s lawyer confirmed he had been served with a Rule 10.6 notice.

The notice formally requires designated individual(s) to respond in writing to specific allegations, make representations, or address matters relevant to the commission’s investigations before a decision is made on whether they will be required to give oral testimony.

Sibanyoni and Bafana are criminally charged with extortion and money laundering before the Delmas court. They are alleged to have extorted mining executive Thomas Ntuli, taking more than R2m over a period of time.

They have denied the allegations and are on R70,000 bail each with the other two accused, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Makhaya Msiza.

Sibanyoni is likely to testify on his relationship with the late taxi boss Jothan Msibi, who was alleged to be the leader of the Big Five cartel.

According to police crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, the alleged cartel is involved in drug distribution, contract killings, and cross-border hijackings.

They are also believed to have infiltrated the criminal justice system.

While Sibanyoni and Msibi were reported to have shared business interests before their relationship soured, there have been no reports linking Sibanyoni to the alleged cartel.

The reason for their fallout has also not been established.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe allegations of criminal infiltration in the criminal justice system by cartels.

On Tuesday, the commission heard how Msibi, another alleged cartel member Katiso Molefe, the “dangerous” Steve Motsumi and Sgt Fannie Nkosi allegedly engaged in the acquisition of mobile spy tools from foreign companies while presenting as being representatives of the state.

Nkosi, a police officer, is behind bars after his arrest for fraud, theft, defeating the administration of justice and money laundering.

Sowetan