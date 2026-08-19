The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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WATCH | Lavish lifestyle exposes cop, wife’s alleged R3m ‘fraud’

Peter Nonyane, a 36-year-old Tshwane metro police officer, was arrested last week for alleged unlawful withdrawal and laundering of funds belonging to two deceased estates. Picture: (Supplied)

Suspicion about the source of funds used to purchase a R1.65m Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 at a Pretoria dealership in 2024 is what led to the arrest of Tshwane metro police officer Peter Nonyane, 36, also known as “Lamasweet” or “Greater Gagash Municipality”, and his wife.

Nonyane and his wife, attorney Charlotte Tibana, 33, trended on social media on Monday when they appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court after their arrests in connection with the alleged unlawful withdrawal and laundering of funds belonging to two deceased estates.

The pair allegedly withdrew more than R3m from the accounts.

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Why not all SIU referrals result in prosecutions

National director of public prosecutions Andy Mothibi briefs the media on the strategic direction and priorities of the National Prosecuting Authority. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has sought to explain why 5,944 criminal referrals made by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) since 2011 have translated into a much smaller number of criminal dockets and prosecutions.

The special director of public prosecutions who heads the NPA specialised commercial crime unit, Nkebe Kanyane, told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts yesterday that the figures could not be compared on a one-to-one basis because many referrals can be consolidated into a single criminal investigation.

The SIU has made 5,944 referrals to the NPA since 2011, with the number increasing sharply in recent years. However, only 10% translated to dockets.

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Unsafe plugs, baby car seats and cosmetics seized in Joburg China Mall crackdown

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, in partnership with police and the National Consumer Commission, launched a high-impact raid to seize unsafe goods and hold non-compliant traders accountable at the China Mall in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Unsafe electrical plugs, baby car seats, cosmetics and other goods have been seized at Johannesburg’s China Mall in a major crackdown on traders selling products that do not meet safety requirements.

The surprise raid at the shopping centre in Amalgam was carried out on Tuesday by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), working with the South African Police Service (SAPS), National Consumer Commission (NCC), South African Revenue Service and other government departments.

General manager of the NRCS’s automotive business unit Duncan Mutengwe told TimesLIVE they identified more than 10 shops that were non-compliant.

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