WATCH | Fadiel Adams admits he was untruthful about Madlanga correspondence

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National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams appears before Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. File photo:

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Evidence before the Madlanga commission left Fadiel Adams with no option but to concede he was untruthful when he told the commission he only became aware of its correspondence to him about three months ago.

The first correspondence was sent in October 2025, informing him that he had been implicated during proceedings at the commission.

He was subpoenaed to appear before the commission on August 11. His appearance was postponed because he submitted his statement only the night before his scheduled appearance. He told the commission that among the reason he submitted his sworn statement late was because he was having trouble with his laptop and had become aware of the commission’s correspondence only about three months ago.

During his appearance at the commission on Wednesday, Adams was taken through the correspondence between himself and the commission from October, as well as media interviews.

In one message, Adams, an MP for the National Coloured Congress, asked if he could submit his response after the testimony of police crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

Madlanga then asked Adams if he had been untruthful last week when he said he became aware of the commission’s communication about three months ago.

“In respect to this chairperson, and now that I have all the e-mails, yes I agree,” Adams conceded.

Adams concedes that he was not truthful last week when he told the commission that he first saw the commission communication which was sent last week only three months ago.



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/h23v9ORZ9s — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 19, 2026

However, Adams maintained that he had a problem with his laptop and parliament’s IT department was aware of it. This is despite parliament issuing a statement last week to say they were not aware of Adams complaining about the laptop.

Adams, among other allegations, is alleged to have mishandled classified state secrets in relation to crime intelligence.

Khumalo was arrested based on the allegations made by Adams.

The case against Khumalo, which is before court, is expected to be withdrawn on Thursday.

The commission continues.

Sowetan