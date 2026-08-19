WATCH LIVE | DJ Warras murder case back in court

The man accused of murdering Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock is expected to be back in the dock at the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday. Victor Majola is the alleged mastermind.
Stream courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
The man accused of murdering Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock is expected to be back in the dock at the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday. Victor Majola is the alleged mastermind.
Stream courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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