Xhakaza’s plan to axe Dlabathi as Ekurhuleni finance MMC blocked

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Jongizizwe Dlabathi remains in his position as finance MMC after the ANC in Ekurhuleni intervened against mayor Xhakaza's plans to remove him. Picture:

The ANC in Gauteng has halted the Ekurhuleni mayor’s plans to remove his comrade and finance MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi from his position.

Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza had intended to remove Dlabathi from the mayoral committee, citing the need to strengthen the ANC’s capacity.

A letter by the mayor of Ekurhuleni Nkosindiphile Xhakaza on his intention to remove Jongizizwe Dlabathi as MMC of finance. Picture: (supp)

The letter about the imminent removal started circulating on Tuesday evening, and its legitimacy has since been confirmed by Xhakaza’s spokesperson Ramatolo Tlotleng on Wednesday.

The letter seen by Sowetan reads: “The Mayor, after due consultations, decided to give effect to the organisational directive contained in the ANC SGO letter dated 29 May 2026 to relieve MMC of Finance and Strategy, Ald. Jongizizwe Dlabathi from his full-time executive duties and as a member of the mayoral committee for the City of Ekurhuleni. This, after careful consideration, to strengthen the organisational capacity towards the 4 November local government elections.”

The letter stated Nomadlozi Nkosi, the incumbent MMC for metro operations and maintenance, would take over from Dlabathi.

He said the official announcement was scheduled for Wednesday noon.

But before the announcement, Sochayile Khanyile, the provincial co-ordinator, wrote a letter on Wednesday to the ANC regional structure stating that the changes were premature and should not be considered.

“You are reminded that decisions on the need to make changes to the mayoral committee cannot be taken without the approval of the provincial officials through a presentation by the Regional Office Bearers [ROB]. The ROBs are instructed to deliberate on the contents of the letter by the executive mayor and the matters which were raised by yourselves at the virtual meeting we held last night. Until then, the provincial officials believe the intention to make changes to the mayoral committee is premature and cannot be considered.”

Dlabathi told Sowetan on Wednesday morning that the mayor’s letter must be disregarded.

“It was a unilateral decision by the EM [executive mayor] and has since been stopped.”

This is a developing story

Sowetan