EXPLAINER | Can ANC’s mayoral candidates overcome a damaged party brand?

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The ANC national elections team and provincial elections team meet at Canon James Calata House, in eQonce, for an assessment and intervention programme. Picture:

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The ANC will this weekend unveil the mayoral candidates it hopes will help the party regain ground in SA’s major municipalities ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The party will announce its candidates at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday before launching its local government elections manifesto in Diepsloot on Sunday.

The announcements come as several opposition parties like the DA, ActionSA, Rise Mzansi and BOSA have already placed their mayoral hopefuls in the public eye and started campaigning.

Political analyst Ongama Mtimka believes the ANC’s late start could put the party at a disadvantage.

“It is late, but the whole campaign of the ANC is late. I mean, you don’t have a manifesto launch on what otherwise is actually an election,” Mtimka said.

He said the ANC’s approach to choosing mayoral candidates represented a departure from its traditional process. “The ANC is very individual. It is a responsive strategy rather than its preferred way of doing things, and it was always bound to have some limitations.

“Especially given that the ANC now has to contend with this idea of undertaking this process in ways that give legitimacy to how power is assumed in the ANC and how you keep blocs, how you keep interest groups in the ANC.”

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Mtimka said the party was now attempting to introduce popularity into what had traditionally been an elite-driven process.

“It now has to contend with not just confirming the regional leader as the most likely mayoral candidate, but answering questions about whether that would be an effective response against the strategies of its political opponents,” he said.

While SA does not directly elect mayors, Mtimka said the public profile and reputation of mayoral candidates had become increasingly important to the electoral prospects of political parties.

“Even though we don’t have a system like in the US where the mayor gets voted for directly, the role of mayoral candidates in the prospects for success of a party campaigning for an election has increased in the last, say, 10, 12 years,” he said.

However, he cautioned that high-profile candidates alone would not be enough to reverse the ANC’s declining brand. “I don’t believe the role of individual candidates is so much that, based on the reputation of the individual candidates, the brand suffering, the brand damage that happens to the party itself can be negated.”

He described the damage to the ANC’s brand as having reached “crisis proportions”, saying internal battles, defections and scandals were further complicating its campaign.

He added that the ANC was not alone in facing political difficulties, with opposition parties like the DA also dealing with their own controversies.

However, he warned that the challenges facing each party could create opportunities for their rivals.

“South Africans are making choices among parties. So each of the parties that are facing some crisis or another, they are making it easy for the others to cope better with the effect of the competition that arises from them,” said Mtimka.

Sowetan