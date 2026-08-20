Five things to know as Joburg races to finish Lillian Ngoyi Street rehabilitation

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Lillian Ngoyi Street is still under reconstruction, despite authorities saying it would be handed over on August 30 2026. Picture:

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The rehabilitation of Lillian Ngoyi Street in the Joburg CBD has become more than just a road project. It has become a test of the City of Joburg’s ability to deliver major infrastructure projects on schedule.

The road was damaged when a methane gas explosion occurred on July 19 2023, resulting in the death of one person. Many others were injured.

Phase 2 of the rehabilitation project covers a 1.8km stretch between Ntemi Piliso Street and End Street and officially began in September 2025.

The city has not yet confirmed that the road will reopen by August 30.

With just two weeks left before the deadline, here are five things to know about the rehabilitation project:

The rehabilitation has a total allocated budget of R230m, including an allowable 20% variation. Of this, R166m has been spent to date.

The City of Joburg’s head of infrastructure development, Kwazelela Mcetywa, said the installation of street furniture, including trading stalls, bins and bollards, had not yet started. He said the project had experienced minor delays earlier this year because of wet weather and the relocation of underground services.

The paving of the road and sidewalks is now 35% complete. That means 65% of this work is still to be done with only two weeks left before the deadline. Construction of the road and sidewalk layers is further along at 48%, while the installation of new electrical lighting and traffic signals is at 50%. The installation of new stormwater pipes stands at 68%.

The construction of sewer, water and stormwater infrastructure, including kerb inlets, manholes and junction boxes, is 85% complete. Barricading of the construction site and the exposing and relocation of services by Joburg Water are both at 90%. Grubbing, milling, removing existing asphalt and paving is at 95%.

Work is continuing between Ntemi Piliso and Loveday streets, where contractors are paving the carriageway and sidewalks and constructing stormwater manholes and kerb inlets. Between Kruis and End streets, work includes installing underground stormwater pipes, constructing manholes and kerb inlets, as well as kerbing and road-base works.

Sowetan