Home visits net R110,000 in outstanding traffic warrants

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There is no running away from your traffic fines in Cape Town. Picture:

There is no escaping the law in Cape Town, especially if you have outstanding traffic warrants.

Motorists with unpaid traffic fines and warrants could receive an unexpected visit from law enforcement officers at their homes.

This was the case on Wednesday evening when the City of Cape Town’s traffic services executed 160 warrants at 54 addresses across the metropole as part of efforts to hold motorists accountable for traffic transgressions.

Traffic services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the operation resulted in 16 people being arrested, while a further 39 were released on a warning.

“Those targeted in the operation finalised outstanding warrants to the value of R110,000 at the department’s mobile payment centre,” Jacobs said.

“The city said its traffic services executes, on average, more than 96,000 warrants each year as part of efforts to ensure that motorists comply with traffic laws.”

He said home visits are part of the department’s trace operations, but officers can also enforce outstanding warrants during routine patrols or through the use of automated number plate recognition (ANPR) technology.

The city warned motorists that having outstanding warrants can have consequences beyond the possibility of arrest or a home visit. People with outstanding warrants are unable to conduct certain transactions on the NaTIS system, including renewing their driving licences or vehicle licences.

The city encouraged motorists with outstanding fines or warrants to settle them as soon as possible to avoid further enforcement action.

For motorists hoping to avoid an unexpected knock at the door, the message from Cape Town’s traffic authorities is simple: check your outstanding fines and warrants, before the traffic officers come looking for you.

TimesLIVE