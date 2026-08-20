Sowetan journalist threatened and intimidated at Madlanga Commission

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A Sowetan journalist was bullied, intimidated and threatened at the Madlanga commission on Thursday after filming an interaction involving Stuart Scharnick, who has been described as an associate of the alleged criminal kingpin, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, the suspended deputy national police commissioner.

The incident happened at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where the commission is sitting.

WATCH | Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi was on Thursday threatened and intimidated at the Madlanga commission by Stuart James Scharnick who is a close associate of suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. pic.twitter.com/1kon9QnMqr — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 20, 2026

Herman Moloi said Scharnick initially accused him of posting a video of him on TikTok without his permission.

Moloi dismissed the accusation, as he does not have a TikTok account, and thought Scharnick was joking.

He said the situation escalated later in the morning when he filmed Scharnick speaking to state witness Fadiel Adams MP during the commission’s tea break.

“I took my phone out to capture their conversation, but I was far from them because I respected the privacy of their conversation,” Moloi said.

He said Scharnick approached him after leaving Adams and confronted him about filming him.

“He told me that I should stop filming him without permission. I told him that he was in the hall, and everyone knows that in this space, journalists are allowed to record or take pictures unless the commission orders otherwise,” Moloi said.

Scharnick then pointed his finger at Moloi and repeatedly accused him of posting videos of him on TikTok.

“I said he must show me where I posted his alleged video because I don’t have TikTok. I asked him to show me, but he told me that he did not have his phone with him at the time,” Moloi said.

Moloi said Scharnick then opened his jacket and continued pointing at him while telling him that they should go outside.

“He kept pointing at me with his finger and telling me that we should go outside. His tone was very threatening,” he said.

“I decided to open a criminal case because his tone was intimidating and very threatening,” he said.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of journalists covering the commission and the broader issue of media freedom and journalists’ ability to report without intimidation.

Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba condemned the incident and said a complaint had been lodged with the commission, while a criminal case had also been opened with the police.

“Threats against journalists are a threat against democracy. Journalists must be free to report on matters of public interest without fear, threats or harassment,” Shoba said. “A threat against journalists does not only affect the individual but also adversely impacts the public’s right to know.

“We call on law enforcement to act swiftly against the perpetrator to protect media freedom,” he said.