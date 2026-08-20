The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

‘Sorry Chief’: Adams leaves Madlanga amused, irritated

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

While MP Fadiel Adams spent most of Wednesday at the Madlanga commission denying allegations against him, he also kept the chairperson and commissioners both amused and irritated with his jokes and theatrics.

His appearance last week ended with parliament rejecting his claims to the commission that his work laptop often broke. That, he had claimed, led to him missing the October 2025 email notice from the commission, and he became aware of it only about three months ago.

On Wednesday, when confronted with parliament’s comments that he never reported his laptop to technicians and that it had also issued him with multiple devices as a backup, Adams conceded to chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga that his excuse was a lie.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

I lured mom to killers and watched her being murdered, court hears

Wanter Dlamini, 62, was murdered in her home allegedly for an R80,000 funeral policy payout. Picture: (supplied)

An Mpumalanga woman has told the Mbombela high court how she lured her mother to a group of murderers, and then stood guard at the door watching as they pinned her down and killed her for an R80,000 funeral policy payout.

Nonhlanhla Mthunywa also told the court that her mother, Wanter Dlamini, 62, had survived poisoning and a shooting plan before she was finally strangled to death.

Mthunywa is a state witness who was also charged with her mother’s murder, but entered a plea agreement with the state after she confessed to the crime, saying she could not sleep as her mother was haunting her.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

WATCH | Why organ donor numbers are so low in SA

Stella de Kock, managing director of Transplant Education for Living Legacies, has lived with end-stage kidney failure since 2011. Picture: (Supplied)

South Africa faces a persistent shortage of donated organs for patients seeking life-saving transplants.

A lack of education, late referrals and families declining consent have been recognised as major barriers to organ donation.

Stella de Kock, MD of Transplant Education for Living Legacies, a patient-founded South African non-profit organisation focused on organ and tissue donation, education and awareness, said the lack of knowledge around the issue was a major challenge.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move.

Sowetan