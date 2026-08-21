The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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LISTEN | Pupil banned from school after initiation rite

A learner at Cosmo Secondary School in Cosmo City has not been allowed to return to school after he was away for four months attending an initiation school in Limpopo. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

“I’m sad to watch my peers going to school every day while I’m being punished for observing and practising my culture.”

These were the sentiments of a grade 9 pupil from Cosmo City Secondary School, northern Joburg, who has been banned by his principal from returning to school after being absent for about four months to attend a Ndebele initiation school in Limpopo.

The 16-year-old had to undergo the traditional ritual between April and August, and the principal barred him when he returned on August 3, citing violation of the school’s policy.

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WATCH | Police arrest Stuart Scharnick after Sowetan reporter intimidated

Stuart Scharnick, left, was arrested after intimidating Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi on August 20. Picture: (supplied)

Police have arrested Stuart Scharnick after Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi opened a criminal case of intimidation against him. That followed an incident at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

Scharnick was arrested after his confrontation with Moloi was captured on video at the commission, where he allegedly confronted and intimidated the journalist over claims that Moloi had posted a video of him on TikTok.

“I decided to open a criminal case because his tone was intimidating and very threatening,” Moloi said.

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WATCH | Cardoso plans to end Sundowns’ struggles in MTN8 competition

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during the 2026 MTN8 semifinal first-leg press conference in Johannesburg on August 20 2026. Picture: (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

While the MTN8 competition has not been a popular tournament for Mamelodi Sundowns, having won it only once under the current brand (in 2021), coach Miguel Cardoso said the team was coming up with a different pattern to try to win the trophy.

Despite dominating the league title, winning it eight times in a row before losing it to Orlando Pirates last season, Sundowns have not done well in this competition.

As they prepare to end that drought, Cardoso said the players have been asked for their ideas.

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