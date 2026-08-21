Ze Nxumalo fights back as Steve Motsumi moves to wind up his empire

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Politically connected businessmen Ze Nxumalo and Steve Motsumi, previously linked through explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission, are now on opposite sides of a multimillion-rand battle. Picture:

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The relationship between politically connected businessmen Ze Nxumalo and Steve Motsumi has taken a dramatic turn, with the pair now on opposite sides of a multimillion-rand financial fight that could determine the future of Nxumalo’s property company.

Motsumi, the director of financial services firm Vhazwimi Factors, is driving an application to have Nxumalo’s Zig Property Management wound up over an alleged unpaid debt. But Nxumalo has hit back, accusing the company of using insolvency proceedings to pressure him into paying a debt he said is disputed.

The latest salvo is contained in a 58-page answering affidavit filed by Nxumalo on August 17 in the Johannesburg high court, where he describes the winding-up application as an abuse of court process.

The affidavit brings Motsumi and Nxumalo into the same litigation spotlight after their names previously became linked during testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of political interference and improper influence within the SAPS.

During his testimony at the commission, former SAPS Organised Crime Unit head Maj-Gen Richard Shiburi − who has since been dismissed − said he feared Motsumi, who has mining interests in the North West, and described him as being close to Nxumalo.

The latest legal battle provides a rare glimpse into what appears to have been a business relationship that has deteriorated into a bitter dispute over millions of rand.

At the heart of the dispute is a funding arrangement between Zig and Vhazwimi, which Nxumalo said was not the straightforward loan transaction now being portrayed by the creditor.

Vhazwimi has launched proceedings seeking the winding-up of Zig, relying on an alleged debt of millions of rand. Nxumalo, however, said the company’s relationship with Vhazwimi was based on a revolving funding facility, similar to an overdraft, which allowed Zig to draw money when required.

According to Nxumalo, the arrangement did not require Zig to repay the entire amount by the end of February 2026, as Vhazwimi allegedly claims.

Instead, he said Zig was permitted to access further funding after substantially repaying or settling the previous amount drawn.

Nxumalo said the company had already made substantial payments towards the facility, with the latest payment of R500,000 made in June.

“Vhazwimi is attempting to collect a debt that is not due and payable, even though Zig is servicing it,” the affidavit states.

The present application to have Zig wound up is an abuse of this court’s process. This is because Vhazwimi is effectively using this application to enforce payment of a debt that I dispute is due and payable — Ze Nxumalo

The dispute over when the money became payable is significant because Vhazwimi is not simply pursuing ordinary debt recovery.

Instead, Motsumi’s company is asking for Zig to be wound up − a drastic step that could place the company’s assets and business operations under threat.

Nxumalo argued that Vhazwimi has already chosen to pursue him personally over the alleged debt under separate action proceedings, and that it should therefore not be allowed to use liquidation proceedings to apply additional pressure on him and his company.

He said the same alleged debt underpins both matters.

According to the affidavit, Vhazwimi’s personal claim against him as surety is for the same amount it relies on in seeking Zig’s liquidation.

Nxumalo argued that if Vhazwimi succeeds against him personally, the alleged debt would be recovered from him and Zig would no longer be liable for it.

“The present application to have Zig wound up is an abuse of this court’s process. This is because Vhazwimi is effectively using this application to enforce payment of a debt that I dispute is due and payable,” Nxumalo says.

Nxumalo is asking that the winding-up application be dismissed with costs, alternatively that it be stayed until the separate action proceedings over the disputed debt have been determined.

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