Helen Joseph Hospital probes viral video amid staffing crisis

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Helen Joseph Hospital has launched an investigation after a viral video on social media, as the DA raised alarm about the staffing crisis. File picture:

Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg has launched an investigation into allegations about the conduct of a health-care professional after a viral video posted on social media by a patient claimed the hospital is chaotic and some patients had not been attended to for three days.

“Regarding the allegations contained in a social media post about the conduct of a health-care professional, the hospital has launched an investigation,” Gauteng health department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

The department took allegations relating to the conduct of its employees seriously and did not condone negative attitudes towards patients.

“The affected patient was invited back to the facility for further medical assessment and verification of her complaint regarding our employee’s alleged conduct.

“We further encourage patients and members of the public to raise concerns directly with hospital management while they are still at the facility. In instances where a patient is dissatisfied with the service received, approaching the hospital’s quality assurance office or management immediately provides an opportunity for the matter to be assessed and addressed without delay,” Mabona said.

“The department remains committed to ensuring that every patient receives safe, dignified, compassionate and quality health care in line with the Batho Pele principles.”

The viral video comes after the DA raised concerns this week about staffing and contract renewal problems at Helen Joseph Hospital.

On Wednesday, DA Gauteng health spokesperson Madeleine Hicklin said patients seeking admission to the hospital’s emergency department had been advised to seek treatment elsewhere.

“The DA demands that Gauteng health MEC Faith Mazibuko urgently address the obvious human resource and contract renewal challenges that are dogging hospitals across Gauteng,” she said.

According to Hicklin, on August 6, Dr Patricia Saffy, the head of Helen Joseph Hospital’s trauma unit, posted a warning advising patients visiting the emergency department that they would be better served seeking treatment at another hospital.

Hicklin said the warning followed allegations that the Gauteng department of health had not paid some staff members and that some doctors had not reported for duty.

“Consequently, she stated that the emergency department would be closed throughout August,” said Hicklin.

“The DA Gauteng has been reliably informed that medical officers’ contracts were not renewed, and many staff in the emergency department have been working without pay or contracts since April. At least two doctors have now left Helen Joseph Hospital and sought employment elsewhere, leaving the hospital precariously short of trained, qualified staff.

“Closing an emergency department or diverting patients to other facilities due to lack of medical personnel is illegal and risks the health of patients. Medical diversion can only be implemented if there are no available beds or ventilators.”

Hicklin said the staffing problems at Helen Joseph Hospital reflected broader problems across Gauteng’s public health-care system.

“The Gauteng health department has become known for its unwillingness to fill funded, vacant posts in many of its facilities. A comprehensive investigation by the health ombudsman in March 2025 estimated that Helen Joseph Hospital operated with a 30% vacancy rate, especially in nursing and specialised units.”

She said the hospital had also experienced a persistent shortage of permanent executive management and leadership, contributing to operational and human resource problems.

“Staffing challenges are widespread at Helen Joseph Hospital and are a reflection of issues across public hospitals in Gauteng. The organisational plan for hospitals — upon which hospitals are allocated budget and staff — was last updated 20 years ago.”

Hicklin said many of Gauteng’s 37 hospitals had submitted updated organisational plans to premier Panyaza Lesufi for approval but claimed the plans had remained unsigned for at least two years.

She called on Lesufi to approve the plans to allow hospitals to better plan and budget for staffing needs.

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