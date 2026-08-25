Businessman Scharnick remanded after alleged firearm law breach

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KwaZulu-Natal businessman Stuart Scharnick made his first appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday on charges relating to alleged contraventions of the Firearms Control Act.

The case was postponed until September 1 for a bail application. Scharnick remains in custody.

He was arrested after allegedly threatening Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

“Scharnick faces charges arising from an investigation conducted by the South African Police Service relating to compliance with firearm storage and registration requirements,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

Police officials sought to conduct an inspection of Scharnick’s firearms and visited his residential address in Douglasdale.

“On arriving at the address, they were unable to locate him and subsequently discovered that he had relocated to another residence without notifying the Central Firearms Registry of his change of address, as required by law.”

Police then proceeded to Scharnick’s new residence, which belongs to his partner. During the inspection, officers allegedly found that one of his firearms was not stored in a prescribed safe, contrary to the requirements of the Firearms Control Act.

“The NPA remains committed to ensuring that matters involving alleged firearms-related offences are prosecuted fairly, efficiently and in accordance with the law. Compliance with firearm control legislation is essential to promoting public safety and accountability among firearm owners,” Mohlatlole said.

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