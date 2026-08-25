EXPLAINER | Why government is challenging ruling on ‘exclusionary’ SRD grant

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The government is challenging a Pretoria high court ruling on the SRD grant at the Supreme Court of Appeal, disputing findings that the system unfairly excluded people from social assistance. Picture:

The government has taken its fight over the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

It is challenging a Pretoria high court ruling that found the grant system had been deliberately and unconstitutionally designed to exclude people who should qualify for assistance.

At the centre of the appeal are the R370 monthly grant and the R624 means-test threshold, the amount of income an applicant can have before being excluded from receiving the grant.

Rather than implementing the Pretoria high court’s January 2025 judgment, the government decided to challenge the ruling.

The applicants in the matter, the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and #PayTheGrants, argue that this leaves millions of people who depend on the SRD grant without certainty over their access to social assistance.

The government’s appeal calls into question the high court’s findings and the requirements it imposed on the state to change how the grant is administered and progressively increase its value and eligibility threshold.

In October 2024, IEJ and #PayTheGrants approached the high court, arguing the government had failed to properly fulfil its constitutional obligation to progressively realise access to social assistance for working-age adults who cannot support themselves.

They argued that aspects of the SRD regulations and application process unfairly and irrationally excluded people who were legally entitled to social assistance.

They claimed section 27 of the constitution provides that everyone has the right to have access to social security if they cannot support themselves and their dependents.

Section 7, they said, places an obligation on the state to respect, protect, promote and fulfil rights contained in the Bill of Rights.

In January 2025, the Pretoria high court found that the government had deliberately and unconstitutionally designed the SRD grant system to be exclusionary.

The court also found that:

The SRD grant is not merely a temporary measure.

The online-only application system was irrational and unlawful.

The government’s bank verification and database checks were unlawful and designed to exclude eligible applicants.

Government must develop a plan to progressively increase the grant amount and the means-test threshold.

The SRD grant is currently R370 a month, while the means-test threshold is R624. IEJ and #PayTheGrants point out that the government’s own data puts the food poverty line at R855 a month. They say this means someone can be living below the food poverty line while still being excluded from the grant, depending on their income or other financial circumstances.

They also point out that the National Treasury reduced the SRD budget from R36bn to R33.6bn for the 2024/25 financial year, enough to cover about 8-million beneficiaries, despite the government acknowledging that as many as 18.3-million people could potentially qualify.

The appeal means the high court’s findings and orders are being challenged rather than immediately becoming the basis for changes to the SRD system.

IEJ and #PayTheGrants say the appeal leaves poor communities in limbo and prolongs what they regard as the violation of their constitutional right to social assistance.

Sowetan