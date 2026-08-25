Five things to know about Matlala’s third day of testimony at Madlanga hearing

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Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala faced more challenging questions at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday in relation to his business dealings with tender tycoon Hungwani Maumela and the so-called “Big Five” cartel.

Matlala, who is at the centre of allegations of criminal infiltration of the criminal justice system, has failed to provide a reason for invoking his right not to incriminate himself.

Matlala has invoked this right to dodge most of the questions posed to him.

Here are some of the answers he provided:

Matlala, who had refused to give details about his relationship with tender tycoon Hungwani Maumela, eventually told the commission he had met Maumela in about 2015 and they both had a passion for sports cars.

He told the commission that they had ventured into business together around 2018-2019 up until 2023 and there was no written agreement.

Matlala’s lawyer advocate Annalene van den Heever was cautioned several times against preempting and disrupting the line of questioning by evidence leader advocate Mahlape Sello.

Van den Heever told the commission that Matlala was a suspect in the investigation by the Special Investigating Unit based on a statement made by advocate Andy Mothibi when he was the head of the unit.

Matlala told the commission that he introduced Maumela to the late taxi boss and alleged “Big Five” president Jothan “Mswazi” Msibi.

Sowetan