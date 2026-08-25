Tete family relieved after suspects arrested

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Premier, Oscar Mabuyane and BCM mayor, Princess Faku, visited the home of the slain former two time boxing champion Zolani Tete on Monday in Mdantsane. Picture MANDLA NDUNA/OTP

The family of former two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete says it is relieved and hopeful after the arrest of suspects linked to his killing.

The bereaved family spoke on Monday during a visit by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who was accompanied by a Buffalo City metro delegation led by mayor Princess Faku.

Mabuyane described Tete as one of the province’s greatest sporting icons and said his death had been felt far beyond the Eastern Cape. “Tete was our golden boy. It is devastating to lose him. Not only has our province lost him, but the whole world has lost a great treasure.

“What consoles us is that the suspects have been found, including the suspected hitmen. We hope everything will proceed well so that the family can eventually find closure,” Mabuyane said.

He said the provincial government was still awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision on whether Tete would be granted an official provincial funeral.

Faku praised police and community members for their role in the investigation.

“It is shocking and heartbreaking that such a talented young man could lose his life in this way,” Faku said. “Those who committed this crime must be held accountable.”

Tete’s manager Mlandeli Tengimfene said the family was encouraged by the swift progress made in the investigation. “It only took 72 hours for police to identify and arrest the suspects. We are hopeful and grateful that the police are treating this case as a priority,” he said.

He confirmed that Tete’s memorial service would be held on Wednesday at the Orient Theatre, while his funeral will take place on Saturday at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said investigators believe they have arrested the right people involved in planning and carrying out of the murder.

“We have managed to arrest those we reasonably believe were involved in the planning and execution of the murder of the late former champion,” Ncata said.

He said investigations led to the recovery of three firearms believed to have been used by the suspected hitmen.

“The recovery of the firearms forms part of the investigation. We cannot rule out the possibility that other people are involved because the suspects are not the manufacturers of those firearms.

“We still need to determine where the firearms came from and who owned them. That forms part of our ongoing investigation.”

Ncata said the suspects will appear in court soon, and credited a 72-hour police activation plan for the swift breakthrough.

“I thank God for the successful execution of our 72-hour activation plan. It produced results without wasting time, and the investigation continues,” he said. − Daily Dispatch