The AM Check-in | Royal family accuses flashy metro cop’s attorney wife of stealing ‘from us’

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Royal family accuses flashy metro cop’s attorney wife of stealing ‘from us’

Tshwane metro police officer Peter Nonyane, also known as ‘Lamasweet’ and ‘Greater Gagash Municipality’, in the dock with his attorney wife Charlotte Tibana. Picture: (Sontaga Letshelele)

The family of the late chief Hlengani Maswanganyi has joined a list of alleged victims of fraud committed by attorney Charlotte Tibana and her flashy metro cop husband.

The Maswanganyi royal family in Giyani, Limpopo, have revealed they were defrauded of millions from the deceased estate.

Tibana, 33, and her husband, Peter “Greater Gagash” Nonyane, appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges of money laundering and theft over allegations that they unlawfully withdrew funds belonging to two deceased estates.

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How UJ official ran a student rental scam to loot Nsfas

Andries Helani, who was employed by UJ as a senior director of student affairs from 2017 to March 2024, pocketed R3.2m made in 366 payments to approve and accredit student accommodation for two properties in Braamfontein owned by Mahlatsi Properties Management. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

A senior University of Johannesburg (UJ) manager has been identified as a central figure using bogus student accommodation leases and bribing 141 students in a scheme that resulted in an R18.1m loss for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

Andries Helani, who was employed by UJ as a senior director of student affairs from 2017 to March 2024, pocketed R3.2m made in 366 payments to approve and accredit student accommodation for two properties in Braamfontein owned by Mahlatsi Properties Management.

It is alleged Helani worked with associates from Mahlatsi to fleece Nsfas to pay for 1,441 student beds at the two properties in Jorissen and Bertha streets.

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Gauteng education ‘disturbed by girl’s sexual assault’ at school toilets

A report has been made of a sexual assault on a pupil at Villa Liza Secondary School in Boksburg. Picture: (Michelle Banda)

The Gauteng department of education says it is “disturbed” by an alleged sexual assault at Villa Liza Secondary School in Boksburg which took place after Sowetan reported about a shortage of toilets at the school.

The Gauteng education MEC’s spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana, said the incident occurred last Thursday when a grade 8 girl used the school toilets.

Two male pupils allegedly followed her into the girls’ toilet area, where they allegedly restrained her and attempted to remove some of her clothing.

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