WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa faces MPs for Q&A session

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the National Assembly on Tuesday for a question-and-answer session.

MPs are expected to grill Ramaphosa about service delivery challenges and the government’s plan to ensure lobby groups such as March and March don’t harm the country’s good standing with other African countries as South Africa tackles illegal immigration.

Video courtesy of SABC

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