At least 15 infants killed in Islamabad hospital fire

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Family members and police officers outside a mortuary after a deadly fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Islamabad on August 26 2026. Picture:

At least 15 infants were killed when a fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, triggered by a fault in air-conditioning systems, local broadcaster Geo TV reported on Wednesday.

The blaze started at about 7am at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on the third floor of the hospital’s mother and child health ward, the broadcaster said.

The incident is among the deadliest hospital fires in recent years in the country, where government healthcare is subsidised but facilities are under-resourced and overburdened, while watchdogs have frequently criticised state-run facilities as mismanaged.

There were 16 newborns in the ward when the fire broke out, one of whom was rescued, Geo reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to conduct an immediate investigation, his office said.

“Those responsible should be identified, and the strictest action should be taken,” Sharif’s office said.

The ward was cordoned off and ambulances were seen outside the hospital building, according to a witness.

Pims, centrally located in Islamabad where former prime minister Imran Khan was briefly treated last week, is one of the main public hospitals in the city.

Reuters