EXPLAINER | Why Gauteng health is cracking down on queue-jumping bribery

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The Gauteng health department is warning the public against paying officials to jump queues at public hospitals. Picture:

The Gauteng department of health has warned the public and staff against queue-jumping and bribery at public health facilities.

The department has received complaints from members of the public alleging that some patients are bribing officials to jump queues when scheduling appointments, retrieving medical files, and collecting medication from hospital pharmacies.

The department has strongly condemned this practice, and has announced investigations into staff members who have solicited or accepted bribes from patients.

“The department strongly condemns any form of bribery, corruption, or preferential treatment within the public healthcare system,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“Patients must access services through established processes, and no person should be allowed to use money to gain an advantage in accessing care.”

The department emphasised that accepting money or other favours in exchange for services was illegal and constituted corruption. It urged staff to refrain from unlawful conduct, and uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

Members of the public have been advised to report any staff members involved directly on the official department website or at the facilities themselves.

“Patients are encouraged to report such incidents while still at the health facility by approaching the office of the chief executive officer or the quality assurance office,” Mabona said.

“This enables facility management to record the complaint and, where possible, initiate an immediate investigation. We encourage members of the public not to remain silent when confronted with corruption. Reporting these incidents will assist the department in protecting patients, strengthen accountability, and ensure that public healthcare services are provided fairly and without discrimination.”

The department further reminded the public that healthcare services at state facilities were not for sale.

“No patient should have to pay an official to receive a service to which they are entitled, and no official has the right to demand payment for performing their duties,” Mabona added.

Sowetan