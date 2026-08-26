Ladysmith Black Mambazo share touching tribute to Dolly Parton

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As tributes pour in for legendary American country singer Dolly Parton, who died aged 80 after health issues, famous names who knew and worked with her mourn her death and celebrate her legacy.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among some of the stars who have shared their tribute.

They first collaborated with the legendary singer on a rendition of Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door in 1995. They went on to appear on Parton’s album Treasures, collaborating on a cover of Cat Stevens’ Peace Train.

They joined Parton for an appearance on a US network television special in November 1996 to perform the song.

“Dolly Parton was more than just an iconic singer and songwriter. She was a cultural ambassador and philanthropist who touched countless lives worldwide. Her songs, filled with warmth, storytelling, and honesty, reached diverse audiences and connected with people of varying backgrounds,” Sibongiseni Shabalala, the son of the founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, and a member of the group, told TshisaLIVE.

“We brought together two unique musical worlds, blending her heartfelt country music with the group’s unmistakable South African harmonies to create a timeless piece that continues to inspire.

“The passing of Dolly Parton undeniably marks the end of an era. Yet, her legacy is immortal — living on through her unforgettable songs and her extensive humanitarian initiatives that have bettered lives globally. As we remember Dolly, let us honour her extraordinary contributions to music and society and continue to cherish the joy and inspiration she brought to millions of people around the world.”

When previously reflecting on her collaboration with the five-time Grammy Award-winning group before her death, Parton praised Ladysmith Black Mambazo for their delivery in music.

“I had heard them singing on a Life Savers commercial on TV and I thought, well, they have to be on this record because I, like him, have always wanted to try to find common ground to bring people together. And then when we met, I thought, what a special man. The quality of their sound is just incredible,” she said.

TimesLIVE