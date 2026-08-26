Matlala says he discussed payments to Sibiya from other people with Mkhwanazi

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Alleged cartel boss Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala continued his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday. Picture:

Corruption accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala discussed payments made to deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya with KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the Madlanga commission heard on Wednesday.

During cross-examination at the commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement agencies, Matlala testified that in his April 15 2025 meeting with Mkhwanazi he told the top cop about payments made to Sibiya by other people, not himself.

Sibiya faces allegations of being bankrolled by Matlala, who was awarded a R228m tender with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Matlala on Wednesday sought to distinguish that in his deliberations with Mkhwanazi, he did not say he gave Sibiya money but other people did.

The commission’s latest report recommended Sibiya be investigated for corruption allegations. Mkhwanazi and Sibiya have had a public clash after Mkhwanazi alleged Sibiya was linked to criminals.

Matlala did not divulge more details about the payments to Sibiya, saying it formed part of his legal strategy because he believes his meeting with Mkhwanazi, arranged by former police minister Bheki Cele, led to his arrest on attempted murder charges in May 14 2025.

He said he met with Mkhwanazi because he was looking for someone to speak to police HR head Lt-Gen Lineo Nkhuoa when his company, Medicare24, had non-performance issues.

Matlala said he was scared police might penalise his company and needed someone to explain to Nkhuoa about the delays which led to complaints about non-performance.

Sibiya has been listed as among top cops who visited the late taxi boss and alleged “Big Five” cartel leader Jothan Msibi.

Matlala used to render protection services to Msibi and told the commission that former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lestja Senona also used to visit Msibi.

Senona told the commission he met Matlala at his wedding in Soshanguve, but Matlala said before the wedding he used to see Senona at a farm owned by Msibi.

In a collapsed plea agreement with the state, Matlala provided information about police corruption when he was charged in the R228m tender scandal.

Matlala’s testimony is continuing.

Business Day