The AM Check-in | WhatsApp exchanges reveal Matlala, Maumela, Msibi financial links

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WhatsApp exchanges reveal Matlala, Maumela, Msibi financial links

Alleged cartel boss Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

WhatsApp messages have drawn strong financial connections between Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela and the late taxi boss Jothan Msibi.

For the first time on Tuesday, the Madlanga commission heard from Matlala how he was connected to Maumela and how his business relationship with Msibi developed into a personal one, in which he even advised the taxi boss on a gift to buy for his partner.

Msibi is reported to have been the president of the “Big Five” cartel, and he and Matlala are said to have engaged in tender fraud.

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‘I would never kill cops in front of cameras,’ Reiger Park shooting accused tells court

Murder accused Regan Collis, 23, Jamal Meyer, 24, and Elvino Crafford, 27, in the dock at the Boksburg magistrate’s court. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Accused number one in the Reiger Park mass shooting, Regan Collis, told the Boksburg magistrate’s court it would have been “very stupid” of him to kill heavily armed police officers in front of cameras.

Collis, 23, and his co-accused, Jamal Meyer, 24, and Elvino Crafford, 27, were applying for bail in their case in connection with the August 7 shootings that claimed the lives of two Gauteng anti-gang unit officers and two civilian women.

However, the state is opposing bail, citing Collis’ extensive criminal history, alleged witness intimidation, his alleged gang links and fears that his release could trigger renewed violence in Reiger Park.

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‘There will be arrests’: Ramaphosa warns those fuelling anti-immigrant violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa says those involved in instigating and carrying out acts of violence against immigrants will face the might of the law. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says those involved in instigating and carrying out acts of violence against immigrants will face the might of the law, vowing “there will be arrests”.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during a question and answer session in parliament yesterday.

He said it is important for South Africa to take action as its neighbours are observing how the government treats the complex and sensitive matter.

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