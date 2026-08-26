This is when you can access SANParks national parks for free

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For the Kruger National Park, free access will be on specified weekdays only. File picture:

The annual SA National Parks Week campaign runs from September 7-13 this year, with South African day visitors granted free entry to participating parks.

SANParks said the initiative is aimed at giving families, communities, schools, nature enthusiasts and first-time visitors an opportunity to experience the country’s protected areas.

To access the parks for free, South African visitors will need to present their identity documents at the entrance. Children under the age of 18 will not be required to provide identification.

The offer applies only to day visitors and does not cover accommodation, guided activities, game drives or other tourism activities, which will remain subject to the usual fees.

Some parks may have different entry requirements and visitor limits, so would-be visitors need to check prior to visiting.

More than 105,000 visitors took advantage of the free-access initiative in 2025

For Kruger National Park, West Coast National Park and Augrabies Falls National Park, free access will be for weekdays, thus excluding the weekend.

Namaqua National Park, the Boulders Penguin Colony section of Table Mountain National Park and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway are entirely excluded from the free-access initiative.

More than 105,000 visitors took advantage of the free-access initiative in 2025.

Free-entry parks and dates

Kruger National Park

Free access: September 7-11.

Cape Region

Agulhas National Park: September 7-13;

Bontebok National Park: September 7-13;

Table Mountain National Park: September 7–13 (excluding Boulders Penguin Colony section and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway);

Tankwa Karoo National Park: September 7-13;

West Coast National Park: September 7-11 (not extending to the weekend, as it is active Flower Season).

Frontier Region

Addo Elephant National Park: September 7-13;

Camdeboo National Park: September 7-13;

Karoo National Park: September 7-13;

Mountain Zebra National Park: September 7-13.

Garden Route Region

Garden Route National Park: September 7-13.

Northern Region

Golden Gate Highlands National Park: September 7-11;

Mapungubwe National Park: September 7-11;

Marakele National Park: September 7-11.

Arid Region

/Ai-/Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park: September 7-13;

Augrabies Falls National Park: September 7-13;

Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park: September 7-13;

Mokala National Park: September 7-13.

TimesLIVE