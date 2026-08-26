WATCH | ‘I’ll shoot you outside court’: State paints grim picture of Reiger Park shooting accused

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Reagan Collis, 23, is accused of the recent murders of four people in Reiger Park. Picture:

The state has painted a grim picture of the alleged criminal history of Reiger Park mass shooting accused Regan Collis, telling the Boksburg magistrate’s court that witnesses in previous cases feared for their lives after allegedly being threatened with death.

Collis, 23, is one of three suspects facing charges stemming from the August 7 shootings in Reiger Park that claimed the lives of two Gauteng anti-gang unit officers and two civilian women.

He also has pending cases, including two murders.

His co-accused are Jamal Meyer, 24, and Elvino Crafford, 27, and the state has opposed bail for all three.

Prosecutor Matthews Rampyapedi, reading the affidavit of the investigating officer Cpt Sizwe Sibeko, told the court Collis’s alleged criminal history dates back to 2021 and includes several serious matters involving firearms, robbery, attempted murder and murder.

“This criminal history started in 2021 and has not stopped,” Rampyapedi said.

WATCH | Prosecutor Matthews Rampyapedi said the state opposes bail for all the accused in the murder of two Anti-Gang Unit police officers in Reiger Park, citing concerns that they pose a threat to witnesses. He said the accused had previously demonstrated violent behaviour… pic.twitter.com/ZpIStReYNk — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 25, 2026

Among the matters listed against Collis are a 2021 Primrose house robbery case involving firearms and a Benoni case involving possession of an unlicensed firearm and stolen property.

Rampyapedi also listed several Reiger Park cases from 2023, including armed robbery, assault with a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, attempted murder and a double murder case.

“In 2023, the complainant alleged he was robbed of R100, assaulted with a firearm and hit on the nose and head with it.

“In another case, also in Reiger Park in 2023, the complainant claimed the accused entered his yard, pointed a firearm at him, robbed him of his bicycle and took R200 cash. The accused then allegedly assaulted him with a firearm by hitting him on his face and mouth, thus losing two upper teeth and lower teeth,” Rampyapedi said.

In the double murder matter, he said witnesses had to be placed under witness protection.

“In the case of the double homicide, the accused was out on bail.

“The witnesses in the case were allegedly threatened with death and have since been put in witness protection because they fear for their lives,” he said.

According to the affidavit, witness Henrietta Ford contacted the investigating officer after a court appearance and alleged Collis was threatening to kill the witnesses.

The prosecutor told the court the investigating officer subsequently received a call from the magistrate, who instructed him to arrange additional police officers to escort the witnesses.

The investigating officer later found two of the witnesses and was told Collis had threatened them inside court.

According to the affidavit, the witnesses said Collis told them he is going “to shoot them” and “is going to wait for them outside the court”.

“The accused has intimidated witnesses and threatened them with murder to the extent that they are afraid of coming to court,” he said.

The witnesses allegedly refused to open cases against him, saying they remained fearful even after his arrest.

“They told me that even if Collis is in prison, they fear for their lives as he is the leader of the Vatos-Latos gang and some gang members who are outside can kill them,” the statement read.

Rampyapedi said another witness could not be located after the alleged threats.

He told the court Collis had significant influence within the community, and gang members could act on his instructions.

“Gangsterism works with instructions and orders given to low-ranking members to execute,” Rampyapedi said.

“The indications are the accused will jeopardise the bail system, as he has been released on bail and continues committing offences while out on bail.”

The state also raised concerns about possible retaliation and violence should the accused be released.

“The accused’s family has alleged police are working with a rival gang and are therefore framing the accused,” Rampyapedi said.

According to the state, CCTV footage places Collis and Meyer at the scene of the shootings, while a pointing out and confession by Collis allegedly led police to the recovery of firearms taken from the slain officers.

WATCH | Samkelo Kuzani, the lawyer representing all three accused of killing 2 Reiger Park Anti-Gang Unit police officers, has asked the court to view video footage that he says will support the alibi of accused No. 3, Elvino Crafford. Crafford claims he was at home with his son… pic.twitter.com/hLQAtWQm1T — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 25, 2026

Collis has denied involvement and told the court in his bail affidavit that he was at home when the shootings occurred.

The state has also opposed bail for Meyer and Craffordl, alleging both fled after learning police were looking for them and they are associated with the Vatos-Latos gang.

In Crafford’s case, the state said he had no previous criminal cases against his name.

The state alleges Crafford became involved after the killings by helping conceal the firearms taken from the murdered police officers.

The matter was postponed to September 8 for bail judgment and viewing of CCTV footage.

Sowetan