News

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases continues

Inquiry examines alleged delays in apartheid-era prosecutions

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators is continuing in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MSIZI MYEZA | Local projects crucial for lasting socio-economic impact

2

SOWETAN | Kudos to our living legend Veli Nhlapo

3

WATCH | ‘First Time’ hitmaker Teeks on love, Māori heritage and Bongeziwe Mabandla

4

Aphiwe Mkefe returns to TV with ‘Spinners’

5

SOWETAN | Culture, education must find common ground

Related Articles