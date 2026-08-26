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WATCH LIVE | Motion of no confidence against speaker Thoko Didiza

EFF leader Julius Malema has brought the motion

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

MPs are expected to vote on a motion of no confidence against National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza on Wednesday.

The motion was brought by EFF leader Julius Malema.

It relates to Didiza’s decision not to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict application in the Western Cape High Court to halt the parliamentary impeachment process in the Phala Phala matter.

TimesLIVE

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