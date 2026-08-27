ActionSA takes ANC’s Maepa to IEC over ‘campaign’ against Tshwane mayor

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The ANC's Kgosi Maepa has accused Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya of using municipal contractors to build a private swimming pool at her home. Picture:

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ActionSA has lodged a formal complaint with the Electoral Commission (IEC) against the ANC’s Kgosi Maepa, accusing him of spreading disinformation about Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya to influence the upcoming elections.

Maepa circulated a series of social media posts, including WhatsApp screenshots, alleging Moya used municipal contractors to build a swimming pool at her home.

Moya has denied the allegations, clarifying that she privately funded two independent contractors for the pool and paving. Despite her response, Maepa has persistently called on her to “come clean”.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont described the allegations as defamatory disinformation, arguing they constitute a breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

He added that Maepa breached section 69(2) of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act, which prohibits the publication of false information intended to influence an election outcome. The party also plans to lay criminal charges.

“Maepa and the ANC are going to learn that there are consequences for these kinds of actions, and ActionSA looks forward to providing this education,” Beaumont said.

“ActionSA stands resolutely behind mayor Moya, and we undertake this action as a clear public step to protect her from disinformation campaigns sponsored by those threatened by her success.”

Beaumont claimed the WhatsApp messages posted by Maepa were AI-generated to fabricate a conversation between Moya and a contractor, saying the mayor never wrote or sent them.

ActionSA has requested that the IEC investigate whether this conduct constitutes the publication of false or defamatory claims.

Describing the allegations as typical “political rhetoric” inherent to an election season, Beaumont claimed the ANC was targeting Moya because of her performance in Tshwane.

“It is clear that the ANC is losing support in its former strongholds in Tshwane as a result of the work of Dr Moya’s administration,” Beaumont said. “In less than two years, Dr Nasiphi Moya has led a turnaround in the City of Tshwane, achieving what ANC governments prior to 2016, and DA governments after 2016, failed to achieve.”

He highlighted key improvements under Moya’s tenure, noting that municipal finances had stabilised.

He also took a direct swipe at Maepa, describing him as the last person who should be accusing anyone of misconduct.

“He is, after all, known for his support of the fugitive Shepherd Bushiri, and vociferously promoted the falsified rehabilitation certificate that purported to clear the late Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela of his insolvency,” Beaumont said.

“In May 2024, he claimed that the coalition leading Tshwane had switched off power as a form of electoral sabotage, and he has also claimed that other parties utilised state resources to fund their election campaigns.”

Beaumont said Maepa’s remarks and the AI-generated WhatsApp messages crossed a line.

Responding to the legal action being taken by ActionSA, Maepa said: “The entire ActionSA national executive resolved to ‘scare me’ and ‘silence me’.

“Instead of producing invoices, quotations, and proof of payments I requested, they want to report me to the IEC for ‘influencing voters against their candidate’. They’re shaken.”

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