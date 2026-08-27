Customary marriages remain valid after deadline, experts say

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There are only a few days left to register qualifying customary marriages before the special registration period closes on August 31 2026. Stock photo.

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As the department of home affairs deadline for registering customary marriages approaches, many couples may be feeling anxious about what will happen if they are unable to finalise registration by August 31.

But legal experts are urging calm as they agree that missing the deadline does not mean your marriage becomes invalid or loses its legal standing.

“People should not panic. Unregistered customary marriages remain fully valid in the eyes of the law, even after the deadline,” says Zama Mopai, customary law expert and lecturer at the University of Venda.

“The main consequence is not invalidity, but rather practical difficulties in proving the marriage’s existence when official documents are needed.”

The department’s special registration window, which closes at the end of August, was introduced to make it easier for couples whose customary marriages were never registered to obtain official proof.

However, Mopai and other legal professionals stress that the legal validity of your customary marriage is not dependent on registration. Instead, registration simply serves as official evidence, making it easier to access benefits and resolve disputes.

The special registration period, which began on September 1 2024, enables parties to customary marriages that were not registered within the prescribed period to regularise their marital status.

This includes marriages concluded before the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act came into effect in November 2000, as well as those concluded thereafter but not registered within the required timeframe.

For a customary marriage to be valid, Mopai said the parties must both be 18 years or older, consent to marry each other, and the marriage must be negotiated and entered into or celebrated in accordance with the customary law of the parties.

Bregman Moodley Attorneys said a person can apply to register their customary marriage with the department of home affairs even after a spouse has passed away, but there is a specific process to follow.

“This secures legal rights for inheritance, pension and property.”

The law firm said the department will require proof that a valid customary marriage took place, such as affidavits from family members or elders, a lobola agreement or proof of payment, and photographs or other documents showing the ceremony.

Legal analyst Nthabiseng Dubazana of Dubazana Attorneys said people can still register their marriages after the deadline.

Dubazana said a customary marriage remains valid with or without registration.

According to advocate Sankie Morata, CEO of Sanlam Trust, in a polygamous customary marriage, where the deceased leaves surviving spouses but no children, the spouses inherit the estate in equal shares.

Siyabonga Sibisi, senior lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law, said the open extension allows spouses to approach home affairs to register marriages without needing to go to court for an order compelling registration.

“It is like a walk-in process. In the absence of any extension, home affairs cannot register old customary marriages and new customary marriages that were not registered within three months,” Sibisi said.

He said a registered customary marriage has the benefit of a registration certificate issued by home affairs.

“It operates as proof of the existence of a marriage. A spouse can use this to access spousal benefits such as maintenance, pension interests, housing, inheritance etc,” he said.

While Sibisi said failing to register a marriage does not invalidate the marriage, he said the problem is that without proof of registration, the spouse may find it impossible to access some benefits.

After the deadline, he said new marriages may still be registered within three months of conclusion, as they are not affected by the deadline.

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