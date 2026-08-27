Explainer | Here’s why Gauteng plans to hike your car licence disc fees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng provincial government intends to amend road traffic regulations relating to vehicle registration and licensing fees and is calling for public comments.

The proposed changes will see vehicle registration fees increasing to R240 from R228 while motor vehicle licence fees will increase to R264 from R252.

Light vehicle owners can expect to pay from R264 up to R2,640 for their discs while heavy vehicles could pay up to R35,000 and trailers R216.

The closing date for the public comments is September 23.

According to Melitah Madiba, head of communications at the Gauteng department of transport, the regulations are around mechanisms governing the periodic review and adjustment of motor vehicle registration and licensing tariffs.

“The department wishes to provide clarity to motor vehicle owners, transport operators and the public regarding the legal principles and administrative mechanisms governing the periodic review and adjustment of motor vehicle registration and licensing tariffs across the province.

“The review of public tariffs is not an arbitrary process but a strictly regulated statutory exercise designed to maintain financial sustainability, offset inflationary operational increases and support continuous road infrastructure development and traffic management services.”

Madiba said in terms of Treasury Regulation Section 7.3.1, the accounting officer of an institution, in this case the MEC of transport, must review, at least annually when finalising the budget, all fees, charges, or the rates, scales, or tariffs of fees and charges that are not or cannot be fixed by any law and which relate to revenue accruing to a revenue fund.

“This ensures that non-tax revenue mechanisms remain aligned with sound public financial management practices and prevailing economic realities.”

Madiba said the official schedule of approved tariffs will be published in the provincial gazette.

“Members of the public can inspect the revised fee structures at any local registering authority (RA) or Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) across Gauteng.”

The regulations were published in English in the Gauteng Provincial Extraordinary Gazette No 247 dated August 5 2026 for public comments and general information.

People who wish to comment on the regulations, may send their written comments to:

Office of the Director: Policy, Legislation, Research and Knowledge Management – 25th Floor, 45 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg.

They may also send an email to: gdrtpubliccomments@gauteng.gov.za or call (011) 355 7190/7036.