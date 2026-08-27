How to apply for the CSIR-Sasol Foundation bursary for 2027

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The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Bursary Programme for the 2027 academic year is accepting applications until September 15 2026. Picture:

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Young South Africans hoping to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) could receive comprehensive financial support through the CSIR-Sasol Foundation Bursary Programme.

The programme, a partnership between the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Sasol Foundation, aims to support academically qualifying students pursuing priority Stem fields at South African public universities.

The bursary covers many of the major costs associated with obtaining a university degree, including registration and tuition fees, books, accommodation and a living allowance. Successful undergraduate students will also receive a one-off allowance towards a laptop.

The programme offers more than financial assistance.

“Successful students can receive academic and psychological support through the student wellness programme, mentorship from senior CSIR professionals and opportunities to participate in real-life projects addressing socioeconomic challenges through their research,” said the CSIR.

Students may also be considered for vacation work opportunities of up to six weeks a year at CSIR, and possible work placements at the company and affiliated organisations could provide valuable experience.

Final-year students can receive interview skills training to help prepare them for entering the workplace.

The bursary is available to students pursuing a range of fields, including mechatronic engineering, computer engineering, electronic engineering, computer science, chemical engineering, industrial engineering, process engineering and life-cycle assessment, material flow analysis, information technology, data science, genetics and cell biology, and systems engineering.

To qualify, applicants must be South African citizens who intend to enrol full-time for their chosen degree at a South African public university.

They must have achieved at least level 5 in English and level 6 in mathematics and physical science.

“Current university students must also be South African citizens and intend to study full-time at a South African university in 2027. They must have passed all courses registered for during their completed period of study,” the institute said.

“The programme aims to increase participation in science, engineering and technology, with particular emphasis on women, black students and people with disabilities.”

Applicants will need to submit an updated CV, a certified copy of their identity document and their latest academic record.

Current grade 12 pupils must also provide their final grade 11 results.

The CSIR said the selection process is competitive, and meeting the minimum requirements does not automatically guarantee funding.

“Academic merit will be considered, while shortlisted applicants may be required to undergo an interview to assess their motivation and suitability for the programme. Students should also be aware the funding comes with an obligation to work back for the period funded,” the institute said.

According to the programme requirements, students are required to work back one year for every year funded by the CSIR and Sasol Foundation.

Applications for the 2027 academic year close on September 15 and can be submitted online through the CSIR BursaryConnect Portal.

Sowetan