Human trafficking accused claims arrest was politically motivated

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A controversial Umhlanga businessman claims his arrest on human trafficking and kidnapping charges is politically motivated, and was carried out because his name was mentioned at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Stock picture:

A controversial Umhlanga businessman says his arrest at his home two weeks ago on human trafficking and kidnapping charges was politically motivated and came after his name was mentioned at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

This emerged during a bail application for the businessman, who is a convicted drug dealer, and his 48-year-old co-accused in the Durban regional court yesterday.

The co-accused was arrested two days after the businessman. Both also face sexual assault charges and cannot be named until they plead.

The men allegedly lured victims from Eldorado Park, in Johannesburg, to Durban using a SIM card job scam. Once in Durban, the victims were allegedly sexually exploited at a property on Stirling Crescent in Durban North.

In an affidavit yesterday, the businessman, who has been linked to former police minister Bheki Cele, claimed his arrest was linked to bombshell accusations made by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July last year and was carried out to suit a political agenda.

His name was mentioned at the commission.

However, investigating officer W/O Karl Sander denied that in court, saying while there was an element of interference, it was not political.

Sander said he wasn’t involved in the 2022 arrest but when he took over the case in February this year he worked with the Hawks and the director of public prosecutions to ensure a successful prosecution.

He said he couldn’t answer for two colleagues who had also worked on the case, but said there was information missing from the docket which, according to him, indicated someone didn’t want the matter to go to court.

The businessman’s name was also mentioned at the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating alleged criminal justice system corruption.

The ad hoc committee released its draft preliminary report last month, clearing several high-profile figures of direct criminal conduct and links to underground criminal networks.

Among those cleared in the draft are suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended deputy commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

The bail hearing continues. − TimesLIVE