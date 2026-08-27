Listen | Family feud over Steve Kekana’s fortune leaves his grave bare

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An unresolved and bitter legal dispute over the estate of late music icon Steve Kekana, who died in 2021, continues to drive a wedge through his family.

His five children, aged between 38 and 48, are pleading poverty and blame their stepmother, Nontsikelelo Kekana, for delays in resolving the dispute and dividing their father’s estate.

Nontsikelelo blocked the division of the estate and took the matter to Limpopo high court in 2022, claiming Kekana had appointed her as the executor through a will he allegedly signed with his thumbprint a year before he died.

The will allegedly states that Nontsikelelo will take over Kekana’s two houses and that she will get 50% of his money, while the other half is divided among her two children she brought into the marriage.

LISTEN | The dispute over the estate of the late singer Steve Kekana has divided his family, with his children claiming poverty as the court challenge by his ex-wife drags on.



One of Steve’s daughters, Tebogo Nyathi, shares her side of the story. To get more on this, visit… pic.twitter.com/1lpmnWk0JM — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 27, 2026

Nontsikelelo also attempted to nullify her July 2017 divorce which Kekana had initiated and had it decreed with a 50/50 split of his estate − between himself and Nontsikelelo.

Nontsikelelo claimed she and Kekana had rekindled their marriage in a church ceremony held six months after their divorce.

However, Kekana’s children dispute this, claiming Nontsikelelo’s tactics were also delaying the erection of a tombstone for their father in Limpopo.

The grave of the late musician Steve Kekana who was buried in Limpopo in 2021 (SUPPLI)

Kekana’s son Thabiso Masoga said the state of his father’s grave was disappointing, particularly for a learned lawyer and musician who overcame blindness to become a celebrated star.

“During the burial there was a service provider with a tombstone but they were turned away because it was too small. But since then we have not heard anything because we were not privy to every detail of the funeral,” Masoga said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accorded Kekana a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2, costing the state R400,000.

“The legal battle has taken a toll on me financially and I can’t afford it anymore as I have depleted the little funds I had in order to seek justice,” Masoga said.

When approached for comment, Nontsikelelo accused Sowetan of interfering in family matters.

Nontsikelelo Kekana with an award for the late musician Steve Kekana. (suppl)

“Why are you involving yourself on matters that don’t concern you, whether there is a tombstone or not is none of your business. Where did you get my number? I want you to tell me first who gave you my number,” she said.

She declined to comment further about the pending court case.

The children have also raised questions about the documents Notsikelelo filed in court to dispute the estate.

In her application to become the sole executor of Kekana’s estate, Nontsikelelo attached a confirmation letter from a local church about a revival of their marriage.

Nontsikelelo’s pastor and close friend Mookamedi Thole confirmed the ceremony but said there was no document signed on the reunion celebration.

Thole, of the Morians Episcopal Apostolic Zion Church, said following Kekana’s death in 2021, Nontsikelelo approached him in 2022 to write a letter for her court challenge.

“I have never seen or heard from her since that day she asked us to prepare the letter. I feel bad because the letter I issued is also at the centre of the fight. Had I known better, I would have never given her the letter because Steve [Kekana] loved all his children,” said Thole.

However, family law lawyer Nthabiseng Dubazana said a letter from church was useless in law. “That letter is null and void; it doesn’t exist and it’s not recognised in our law. It is just a piece of paper,” she said.

“If you want your marriage to be recognised, you have to follow the normal procedures in terms of the Civil Marriages Act or the Marriages Act in order for your marriage to be recognised. You cannot rely on the church; you can’t rely on family members, nothing of the sort.”

Kekana’s daughter Tebogo Nyathi said the family wanted the estate dispute resolved so they could move on. However, she said they did not have enough money to continue fighting the matter as her siblings are unemployed.

She said Nontsikelelo had locked their father’s two properties. “We don’t even know where some of his belongings, including bank cards and vehicles, are,” she said.

Kekana was not only a celebrated musician but also an award-winning radio presenter, a holder of an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree, a lawyer and an academic who lectured at Unisa.

He became blind at the age of five but went on to break barriers and build a remarkable career in music, law and academia.

Kekana, affectionately known as Bra Steve, shot to fame with his hit song Abuti Thabiso in 1980. But five years after his death, his grave in Moletlane in Zebediela, Limpopo, remains without a tombstone.