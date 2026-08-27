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The AM Check-in | Sanlam confirms R2.1m still owed to former Bosasa staff

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Sanlam confirms R2.1m still owed to former Bosasa staff

Former Bosasa workers march to the master’s office in Johannesburg, calling for answers over money they say remains outstanding years after the company entered liquidation. Picture: (Supplied)

Sanlam has confirmed more than R2.1m remains to be paid to eligible former Bosasa employees. At least 1,004 former Bosasa workers are members of the African Global Operations Provident Fund administered by Sanlam and remain eligible for benefits.

This comes after 4,500 former employees raised concerns about years of waiting for money following the company’s liquidation in 2019, with some citing recently received payments from Sanlam ranging between R1,000 and R20,000.

The former services and facilities company secured billions of rand in lucrative government contracts, principally with the correctional services department, before collapsing into voluntary liquidation in 2019 amid an industrial-scale state capture and corruption scandal.

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Matlala blames arrest on meeting with Mkhwanazi

Alleged cartel boss Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala says he intends to challenge his arrest and the way information that eventually led to his incarceration was gathered.

This was after he said a meeting between him and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had led to his arrest.

“If it wasn’t because of this type of engagement [with Mkhwanazi] and topics [we discussed], I wouldn’t be where I am now,” Matlala told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

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EXPLAINER | Why Gauteng health is cracking down on queue-jumping bribery

Johannesburg health workers queue for the Covid-19 vaccine outside the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
The Gauteng health department is warning the public against paying officials to jump queues at public hospitals. Picture: ( Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times)

The Gauteng department of health has warned the public and staff against queue-jumping and bribery at public health facilities.

The department has received complaints from members of the public alleging some patients are bribing officials to jump queues when scheduling appointments, retrieving medical files and collecting medication from hospital pharmacies.

The department has strongly condemned the practice, and has announced investigations into staff members who have solicited or accepted bribes from patients.

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