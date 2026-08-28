EXPLAINER | Data on the dearth of public schools built in Gauteng since 1994

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Delayed construction of a school in Eldorado Park, Gauteng. The DA says 202 schools built over 32 years amounts to only about six schools a year. File picture:

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Gauteng has built 202 public schools since 1994, education MEC Lebogang Maile has disclosed.

According to Maile, 201 of the schools are complete and operational, while one school has been completed but is not yet operational because it is awaiting an occupational certificate.

The department’s records also indicate that 6,221 classrooms were constructed at the 202 schools.

Maile provided the figures in response to a question in the Gauteng legislature about all public schools constructed in the province since 1994.

However, the figures have come under scrutiny by the DA amid concerns about overcrowding and the province’s growing number of pupils.

This is as applications for the 2027 school intake for primary and high school have started.

“It should be noted that financial records for schools constructed between 1994 and 2012 are not fully available, as some projects were implemented prior to the digitisation of records and through various implementing agents, including the department of infrastructure development.”

The department also said 78 schools were due for upgrades.

“A total of 78 schools have been identified and prioritised for refurbishment in accordance with the approved infrastructure asset management plan (IAMP),” Maile said.

However, the department could not provide the costs of the planned refurbishment work, saying these would be confirmed once the relevant planning stages had been completed.

The DA criticised the figures, saying 202 schools over 32 years amounted to roughly six schools being built each year.

DA Gauteng education spokesperson Sergio Isa Dos Santos said the pace of construction was out of step with the province’s needs. He said it was particularly concerning that Maile’s response indicated only one school was currently under construction.

“This painfully slow pace of school infrastructure delivery is completely out of step with Gauteng’s growing learner population,” Dos Santos said.

He also accused premier Panyaza Lesufi’s government of failing to deliver on previous commitments to address overcrowding.

In his 2023 state of the province address, Lesufi announced that Gauteng had received R1.5bn from the Treasury’s budget facility for infrastructure to build 18 schools.

Dos Santos said the promise had been repeated in subsequent state of the province addresses but questioned why only one school was being built.

“Premier Lesufi cannot continue announcing new schools while his government fails to deliver them,” he said.

During a media briefing in April, Maile said the pupil numbers in Gauteng had doubled since 1994.

“In 1995, the province had 1.4-million pupils in its schools, a number that has increased to 2.8-million,” he said.

Maile also said the province was 200 schools short, which would cost R35bn.

Sowetan