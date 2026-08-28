Hindu Maha Sabha awaits Nepal’s call for aid as six South Africans remain missing after floods

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A rescuer helps a woman move through a muddy road after flash floods and a mudslide in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, on August 28 2026. Picture:

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The South African Hindu Maha Sabha says it is engaging with the embassy of Nepal in Pretoria to determine the most urgent needs after the recent devastating floods as efforts continue to support people affected by the disaster.

“Once we receive clarification on the type of assistance required, we will communicate this information and provide further updates on how individuals and organisations can support the relief efforts,” the organisation said.

Terricia Govender, Andrea Devi Maharaj, Surendranath Maharaj, Vivaganath Pillay, Janet Pillay and Ramjee Bavika are the six South African tourists who remain unaccounted for after a flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River area in Rasuwa, Nepal, on Wednesday morning.

Iskcon Nepal has confirmed Anitha, Surendranath, Janet and Vivaganathan are among 17 international devotees who lost contact with their group while on a pilgrimage to the sacred alpine lake of Gosainkunda.

The spiritual community said due to the remote mountain terrain and lack of cellular connectivity in the region, all direct communication with the group has been severed, raising deep concern among family members, local authorities and the global Hare Krishna community.

Once we receive clarification on the type of assistance required, we will communicate this information and provide further updates on how individuals and organisations can support the relief efforts. — The South African Hindu Maha Sabha

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said it is in contact with the family members of those affected.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said in his capacity as leader of government business in the province, he has assigned officials to liaise with Dirco to ensure there was no gap in communication between the department and affected families in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said: “The trauma families are experiencing will take many years to heal, but we are hopeful the support being offered by the people of KwaZulu-Natal, non-governmental organisations and South African government will give them enough strength and courage to tide over this storm.”

TimesLIVE